Mirsad Bektic Says He’ll Be Title Contender With A Win At UFC 231

Mirsad Bektic feels he’s close to an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title shot.

Bektic is set to meet Renato Moicano at UFC 231 on Dec. 8. The action will take place inside the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. With Frankie Edgar injured, many are turning to Bektic vs. Moicano as a potential number one contender bout for the UFC featherweight title. UFC 231 will be headlined by champion Max Holloway defending his gold against Brian Ortega.

Mirsad Bektic Speaks On What A Win At UFC 231 Means For Him

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “Eurobash” podcast, Bektic talked about his status as a title contender with a win over Moicano:

“I think each performance I have sends a message to everybody about my potential and my skillset. I rarely hear guys call me out and I think that’s for a reason. Stylistically, I feel like I’m a bad matchup for everyone. It’s all about timing and it looks like it’s unfolding the way it’s supposed to and I just happen to be a part of it. It’s a great opportunity against a guy like Moicano, he’s a top competitor. Beating somebody like him who has beaten a lot of top guys [would send a message]. We’ve got similar records, so beating him really pushes me up there and solidifies my spot in the rankings and as a title contender.”

Bektic is currently the eighth ranked UFC featherweight, while Moicano sits at the fourth spot. Stick with MMA News for the latest updates on UFC 231.

Do you think the winner of Mirsad Bektic vs. Renato Moicano will receive a UFC featherweight title shot?