UFC Moncton Adds Misha Cirkunov vs Patrick Cummins & Two Other Bouts

Three bouts have been added to UFC Moncton, scheduled for October 27th from the Moncton Events Center.

Native Candian Misha Cirkunov will be competing from home as the #10 light heavyweight will take on fellow ranked fighter, Patrick Cummins. Not too long ago, Cirkunov was seen as one of the most promising prospects in the light heavyweight division, with many thinking it was only a matter of time before he earned a title shot. But Cirkunov would primarily serve as the launching pad for Volkan Oezdemir’s fast-rising success in the division instead, prior to dropping a second straight loss to Glover Teixeira last December. Cirkunov is now 13-4 in his MMA career.

His opponent, Patrick Cummins, has had an up-and-down UFC career since making his debut in 2014 as a last-minute replacement for Daniel Cormier at UFC 170. Following this debut, Cummins was able to string together three consecutive victories. Cummins also holds victories over Antonio Carlos Junior, Jan Blachowicz, and most recently, Gian Villante. However, in Cummins’s last outing, he suffered a decision loss to Corey Anderson in April, and will now look to hand Cirkunov his third straight loss while he bounces back.

Another light heavyweight bout will take place when Gian Villante squares off against Ed Herman. Villante has been unable to find consistency in the UFC. In 13 UFC bouts, Villante’s longest winning streak is two victories. At the moment, he has lost three of his last four fights, including a loss in his last fight against Sam Alvey in June. Ed Herman is an 11-year veteran of the UFC, with an MMA record of 23-13 and is currently on a two-fight losing streak, suffering losses to Nikita Krylov and C.B. Dolloway.

Additionally, Thibault Gouti will be facing Nasrat Haqparast at the event as well. Gouti will carry a UFC record of 1-4 into the bout, while Kelvin Gastelum’s doppelganger is coming off an impressive victory over Marc Diakiese last month and is now 1-1 in the UFC.

Whom do you think wins the Misha Cirkunov and Patrick Cummins bout at UFC Moncton?