MMA Elite Status: 10 Lightweights Who Have Built Legacies

The lightweight division in MMA has probably featured more back-and-forth wars in the sport than any other division. While the UFC always seems to set the bar, there are fighters in other promotions that have put in the work and won titles all over the landscape of the sport. Some still fight, even when they have already established a legacy.

Recently, B.J. Penn, who came back from retirement in 2017 seems to be realizing there is nothing left to prove in the sport he already established himself in. He is recognized as one of the best lightweights ever, but here are a few that have claimed or will soon make a claim for such recognition. Here are ten fighters that have already made a strong argument in their careers as some of the best to ever do it.