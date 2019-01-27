MMA Fighter Lands Insane Flying Knee KO (Video)

Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) 58 took place from the Route 66 Casino Hotel in Albuquerque, New Mexico today (Sat. January 26, 2019). The card had some tremendous finishes, including one of the most insane flying knees you’ll ever see. Featherweight Luiz Antonio Lobo Gavinho finished opponent Vince Fricilone in the first round. Gavinho caught Fricilone with a lead flying knee as he came inside.

Check out the finish here:

Official Results: Marajo def. Fricilone via KO at :40 into Round 1. pic.twitter.com/QKriYQtOP8 — AXS TV Fights (@AXSTVFights) January 26, 2019

Gavinho advanced his record to 9-4 with the victory. With his knockout over Fricilone, Gavinho now has two-straight wins. This isn’t an unnatural occurrence for Gavinho, as 100 percent of his fights have been finished, win or lose. He lays it out on the line every time he fights and is a pleasure to watch.