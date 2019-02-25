MMA Fighter Performs WWE Move Inside Cage (Video)

Watch as an MMA fighter performs a WWE move inside the cage in a fight he eventually went on to win.

Mixed martial artist Michel Pereira never fails to entertain inside the cage. His fight with Dae-Sung Kim at ROAD FC 52 in South Korea was no different. During the fight, Pereira utilized some unorthodox techniques. In the midst of battle, Pereira flipped off the cage and performed a WWE move. Pereira attempted to hit Kim with a moonsault. Check it out here:

Legalize Moonsaults IMO pic.twitter.com/boVwcXqi9r — Jason Deel (@_Deel_With_It) February 24, 2019

Pereira also attempted to do a standing moonsault through Kim’s guard but landed on his opponent’s head. He was warned by the referee for his actions:

Eventually, Pereira picked up the second-round TKO win over Kim with some nasty knees against the cage:

Michel Pereira brutalized Dae Sung Kim in 2R pic.twitter.com/9bJDuTObFM — Jolassanda (@Jolassanda) February 23, 2019

This isn’t the first time Pereira has been trending on social media for his wacky in-fight antics. Check out some of his other best moments here:

🚨🚨Flipping Head Stomp => Submission at Today's Serbian BC 17🚨🚨 Not sure this finish from Michel Pereira (18-8) was legal but it was too awesome to care about stuff like rules@Jolassanda @Grabaka_Hitman @Barrelelapierna pic.twitter.com/Hya1oLoeKs — DC (@FightFan_DC) April 28, 2018

Michel Pereira is a nut pic.twitter.com/DalpVVILzb — MEGATON (Shemetov To RIZIN) (@BasedDongeezus) August 20, 2018

What did you think of Pereira’s moonsault?