MMA Fighter Suffers Grotesque Leg Injury (Video)

A leg kick went horribly wrong for a mixed martial artist recently.

Jonathan King went one-on-one with Chris Williams last night (Jan. 5) on American Kombat Alliance’s “Right of Passage 6” event. The two engaged a bit early but disaster quickly struck. King threw a leg kick that was checked and the leg snapped.

Check out the horrific break below courtesy of wildmatt:

Fight fans are already having flashbacks of when Anderson Silva broke his leg off a leg kick, which was checked by Chris Weidman. Silva ended up recovering and has had four bouts since. MMA News wishes Jonathan King a full and speedy recovery.