MMA News Morning Town Hall (8.9.18): Reyes vs. OSP, Dana-GSP, Stipe & More

4 Dana White: Every time I turn around, Stipe Feels Disrespected

Yesterday, we ran a story here on MMA News publishing comments from Dana White responding to Stipe’s latest gripe with the company: the disrespect of not receiving a rematch for the heavyweight champion but rather sitting on the sidelines as Brock gets the crack at DC instead.

“Stipe always feels like we’re disrespecting him, which we’re not,” White said on UFC Unfiltered on Tuesday. “We have a lot of respect for Stipe. I think he feels like it took him a very long time to get his very first title shot, and he felt longer than it should have. And then once he got it…I mean, it’s just, every time I turn around, he feels disrespected. He’s anything but disrespected. Complete opposite.”

“Obviously, you saw that we set up the fight with Cormier to fight Brock, and that would have been Stipe had Stipe won the fight. It’s no disrespect to Stipe. It was just something that was in place before that fight even happened.”

The MMA community was asked if Stipe is, in fact, getting disrespected. The responses were aplenty.

On the MMA News Facebook page, Josh wrote: “Yes, leading up to his title shot and now with the no rematch he has been disrespected the entire time.” Jeff offered an equally curt response, but with the alternative stance: “No, he just wines a lot like Woodley,” he wrote.

Coty offered a more fired-up defense of the former champion: “For sure he is! Backpacked the heavyweight division only to be passed up on his title rematch with DC. So now when DC retires and Stipe wins it back, there will always be that cloud over his head, makes zero sense to me. I get it’s the big money fight, but it’s honestly a low blow to the whole division that a juice head comes back and is gifted a title shot.” Dustin matched Coty’s passion, but did so arguing why Miocic did not deserve a rematch:

“I’m sick of hearing about immediate rematches just because someone was champ and lost. I would be different if it was a close decision or split decision, but it wasn’t… he got knocked out… that does not constitute a rematch… he falls back in line. Win your next match and earn another shot.”

Matt really dug deep on the issue, sharing why immediate rematches are illogical in general:

“It’s essentially saying that you can only become champion if you beat the current champion twice,” he wrote on MMA Logic. “He got knocked out…hard. Why does he deserve a title shot more than anyone else, especially fighters on winning steaks? Let’s say he gets the rematch and wins, then what? Trilogy fight because they are now 1 – 1? So the division gets held up for 18 months so the same two guys can fight three times. Cody didn’t even defend his belt, and he got an immediate rematch. Just doesn’t make any sense, and it does my head in. The only time I think it should be allowed is if a dominant champion loses a close fight, for example DJ vs. Cejudo.”

Anoop agreed with White, saying that both fighters knew the stakes going into the fight: “Saw the press conference before the fight where Dana already said that winner might face Brock Lesnar. And at that point, Stipe looked happy thinking he got a money fight, assuming he would run through DC, but that did not happen! Now, after he lost, he has been complaining, and that is kind of ridiculous. DC against Brock is going to be DC’s last fight, and I wouldn’t complain him looking for a money fight considering he is retiring.”

In the end, Gavin makes an argument for why Stipe should chin up, as things will ultimately work in his favor:

“Stipe shouldn’t feel too downhearted,” he wrote. “If Brock wins he’ll probably defend next against Stipe. If DC wins, he’ll either rematch Stipe or Stipe will fight someone for the vacant title. I do get it from a pride point of view though. You’re the most successful UFC heavyweight of all time, so sure, 9 times out of 10 you deserve an immediate rematch. But… then along came Brock etc. etc.”