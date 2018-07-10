MMANews Fantasy League Results: UFC 226

UFC 226 marked the second pay-per-view event of our MMANews Fantasy League and it did not disappoint. After defeating Stipe Miocic in impressive fashion, Daniel Cormier joined Conor McGregor as the only fighters in UFC history to concurrently hold 2 titles in different weight classes.

This event was a difficult one to predict as every fight was evenly matched. Many fight fans opinions changed after Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic both hit the scales. The misconception was that Daniel Cormier would weigh in the smaller man, but as I expected and as I mentioned in my Fantasy League tips, Daniel Cormier weighed in heavier than the champion Stipe Miocic. This belief and opinion was pushed heavily by Chael Sonnen and his prediction was proven to be correct.

On my MMANews Fantasy League Tips for UFC 226, I believed that Daniel Cormier would win via decision, but he stunned the world when the finished arguably the greatest heavyweight of all time within the 1st round. After this astonishing victory, Daniel Cormier is now set to face WWE superstar and former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar.

A special mention goes to Anthony ‘Showtime’ Pettis who looked incredible in his submission victory over Michael Chiesa in the 2nd round. He has had a difficult run after he was defeated by Rafael Dos Anjos back in 2015, but perhaps Pettis is back to his best after deciding to concentrate less on wrestling and go back to what made him ‘Showtime’.

Overall, UFC 226 was a success and thank you to everyone who competed in this events instalment of the MMANews Fantasy League.

A winner has been crowned… congratulations to Andy88, who predicted 7 correct results out of 11 earning an amazing 2025 points. Your name will be added to the Winner’s Wall when it is up and running!

Our next MMANews Fantasy League event is UFC Fight Night: Dos Santos vs Ivanov. It will take place on the 15th July 2018 at the CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Idaho

