Monster Energy Ends Deal With Former UFC Champion T.J. Dillashaw

T.J. Dillashaw has lost a sponsorship.

Dillashaw has had a disastrous 2019. The Elevation Fight Team standout went from vying for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight title, to relinquishing his bantamweight gold and being handed a two-year suspension. Dillashaw was stopped by Henry Cejudo in his bid to capture flyweight gold and was suspended for two years by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) for EPO use.

T.J. Dillashaw Loses Monster Energy Sponsorship

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani reveals that Dillashaw’s title and time inside the Octagon aren’t the only things lost. He reports that Monster Energy has pulled out of their deal with the former 135-pound king:

Monster Energy has parted ways with TJ Dillashaw, according to Monster's Hans Molenkamp. The company signed him to a promotional deal in Dec. 2018. Dillashaw, the former UFC bantamweight champion, is currently serving a two-year suspension after he tested positive for EPO in Jan. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 7, 2019

Dillashaw won’t be eligible to compete until after Jan. 18, 2021. He’ll be just a few weeks shy of his 35th birthday at that time. Prior to his suspension, Dillashaw had gone 4-1 in his last five outings. He had two bantamweight title reigns and three title defenses when you combine both runs.