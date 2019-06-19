Montana De La Rosa Didn’t Want to Fight Andrea Lee

Montana De La Rosa is undefeated in the UFC’s women flyweight division, currently at 3-0, and another victory might be all it takes to earn her a title shot in the burgeoning flyweight division. De La Rosa will be facing another fighter yet to lose in the UFC, Andrea Lee, on the main card of UFC Greenville. And even if this victory does not earn De La Rosa the title fight next, she believes that it would put her right in striking distance of earning that opportunity:

“This fight is very important for me to solidify myself in the 125-pound division. To show that I am in the top-10,” De La Rosa told BJPENN.com. “Then after this one, maybe one or two more and I get a title shot. This fight will put me up there with the best up there.”

De La Rosa will have to get over more than the physical conflict that she will experience during the fight if she wants to inch closer to a title shot. There is also the mental and emotional hurdle of fighting a former training partner in Andrea Lee, something that De La Rosa preferred not to do:

“No. I didn’t want to fight her. We have the same wrestling coach, who travels back and forth between our gyms,” De La Rosa said. “I’ve trained with her before and I wasn’t calling her out. They said this fight made sense, so I think it will be a good fight.

“I’m pretty used to it, though, after being on The Ultimate Fighter and fighting many girls I hung out with,” she continued. “I don’t think it will be weird for me. It is just another day in the office for me.”

And at the end of this long day of work, De la Rosa expects the same result she has experienced in her other three outings in the promotion: punching out of her shift with her hand raised:

“I see my hand being raised,” De la Rosa predicted. “I know she is a very tough opponent, she is pretty good everywhere and she will bring the best out of me,” she said. “It will be a tough fight. Hopefully with another submission though and make it four straight submission wins.”

How close do you believe Montana De La Rosa would be to a title shot if she defeats Andrea Lee at UFC Greenville?