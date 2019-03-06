More On Domestic Abuse Allegations Against Matt Hughes

Some more details have emerged regarding the domestic abuse allegations against UFC Hall Of Famer Matt Hughes.

Late last month, some disturbing allegations were made about UFC Hall Of Famer Matt Hughes. Hughes’ brother and wife both filed for restraining orders against him. The restraining order from Hughes’ brother seemed to come after a dispute over a tractor, involving Hughes’ young nephew. As for Hughes’ wife, she’s accusing the ex-welterweight champion of domestic abuse.

MMA Junkie recently obtained legal documents that detail a few separate events in which Hughes’ allegedly abused his wife. The first being in the shower in which Hughes is said to have choked his wife after she refused to give him the code to his gun safe:

“I was in the shower and he opened the shower and choked me. Then he asked for the code to his gun vault and I said, ‘You just choked me. Do you think I’m going to give you the code?’

“He opened the shower door again and started choking me and he smashed my head against the shower and said, ‘This is what choking is!’”

Hughes’ wife then said she caught the 45-year-old communicating with other women on his phone. She took his phone, which led to Hughes threatening to shoot her:

“Matt told me, “I’m going to f*cking shoot you!” This was because I took his phone because he was communicating with multiple women.”

And finally, Hughes allegedly hit his wife in front of her stepfather and their children when she confronted Hughes about texting other women:

“I confronted Matt about texting other women and he denied it multiple times. (This was in front of my son, Joey, my step-dad Alan, and our daughter Hanna). He hit me. Allan said “Don’t lay another finger on her.”

“He looked at Allan and grabbed my hand and tried to pull me closer to him. Alan told him to get his phone and leave. Alan and I followed him outside to make sure he didn’t do anything to our vehicles.”

The UFC Hall Of Famer has since issued a lengthy statement denying these claims. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

What do you think about the allegations against the UFC Hall Of Famer?