Pedro Munhoz Not Surprised To Get Cody Garbrandt Bout

Pedro Munhoz isn’t surprised that he’s facing Cody Garbrandt next.

Munhoz vs. Garbrandt will take place on March 2 at UFC 235. It’s a huge step up for Munhoz as he’ll be taking on a former UFC bantamweight champion. Munhoz has gone 6-1 in his last seven outings.

Pedro Munhoz Talks Big Opportunity

Munhoz recently told MMAJunkie.com that he knew he’d eventually be fighting someone as high-ranked as Garbrandt:

“I was not surprised (to get this fight). The way I fight is entertaining to people. I’m standing there looking for the knockout. When the fight goes to the floor most likely I’m going to get a guillotine or tap you out. He’s an exciting fighter, I’m an exciting fighter so I didn’t see any reason for this fight not to happen. It’s a great fight for the public. Out of the last seven fights, I’ve won six. Against John Dodson, I don’t have anything against him, but I thought I won that fight. Marlon Moraes and Raphael Assuncao are going to fight, they are beasts and I believe they both deserve to fight for the title. If I beat Cody and they want to match me up with one of those guys, great. If it’s for the title, even greater. I’m here to do my job. To come and fight and whoever they put in front of me that’s who I’ll try to finish.”

UFC 235 is expected to be headlined by a light heavyweight title bout between champion Jon Jones and Anthony Smith. The planned co-main event is Tyron Woodley defending his welterweight gold against Kamaru Usman. Stick with MMA News for the latest updates on UFC 235.

Do you think Pedro Munhoz can stun Cody Gabrandt and hand him his third straight loss?