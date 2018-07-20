Muslim Salikhov Notified of Potential USADA Violation

The United States Anti-Doping Agency has notified UFC welterweight Muslim Salikhov of a potential UFC anti-doping policy violation. USADA has released a statement regarding the test results that were from an out-of-competition drug test conducted on June 7th of this year.

Salikhov made his UFC debut last November in a submission loss to Alex Garcia at UFC Fight Night 122. He was then able to rebound from this loss with a 2nd round KO victory over Ricky Rainey at UFC on Fox: Poirier vs. Gaethje.

There has been no word yet from the Salikhov or his camp about the test failure.

Born and raised in Dagestan, Salikhov is a five-time sambo world champion and also found success in M-1 Global, a promotion that has recently partnered up with the UFC. Salikhov signed with the UFC on October 19th, 2017.

This potential violation could turn out to be a blow to the welterweight division, as of Salikhov’s 13 wins, 10 were via knockout. Salikhov is currently 13-2 in MMA and 1-1 in the UFC.

