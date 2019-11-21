MVP Expects Rematch With Douglas Lima Soon

Michael Venom Page (MVP) is set to face a debuting Bellator fighter in his next outing tomorrow at Bellator London 2, but he sees another bout with the biggest fish in the promotion’s welterweight division in the near future.

MVP has suffered one loss and one loss only in his professional MMA career, that coming at the hands of reigning Bellator welterweight champion Douglas Lima. Lima defeated Page in the semifinals of the welterweight grand prix and would then go on to win the tournament after defeating Rory MacDonald in the finals at Bellator 232, an outcome that Page was expecting (Via MMA Fighting):

“I had already predicted him as being the winner, so it wasn’t a shock to me,” Page said on MMA Fighting’s Eurobash podcast.

“Out of everybody in the whole game of MMA, if I could have lost to anyone I’m glad it was him. I do respect him as a person and a martial artist. I’m happy for him and his family, it’s great, but I still want to take it back from him so I hope he’s enjoying it now,” Page said with a laugh.

Smiles and chuckles aside, MVP is dead serious about having a rematch with the reigning Bellator welterweight champion and would like for it to happen sooner rather than later:

“I want that immediately…as soon as possible, definitely in the new year. I’m just going to do what’s best for my career, so I want that rematch as soon as possible.”

MVP’s desire to avenge the lone loss on his record is intensified by his recollection of the way their first fight was unfolding prior to his sudden knockout defeat:

“I’ve taken a lot of positives from it,” Page said of his initial bout against Lima.

“I felt like I was in control the whole time. Fro, the start right up until the finish I felt like I was the more dominant one. I got in and out and I landed my shots. Obviously, I rocked him, and I think I just got a bit excited after that. His legs started to wobble and I messed up from there. I know for a fact that if I could keep that momentum going I’d be an even better fighter next time and I’m looking forward to it.”

If you are a Michael Page fan who wants to see him pursue the welterweight championship and potentially avenge his loss to Lima, you’ll be happy to learn that, according to Page, Lima is also interested in the rematch, which would push the likelihood of it happening to the brim of actualization:

“He’s already mentioned that he’d be happy to give me that rematch and I think that it’s great that he’s in that mind frame. We have mutual respect, so it’s all good,” said Page.

Whom do you believe would win a rematch between Douglas Lima and MVP?