Myles Jury Says He Is Fighting Benson Henderson In Main Event Of Bellator Dublin

Myles Jury signed with Bellator MMA last week and speaking on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show, he has announced his first fight.

Although he is coming off of two losses, Bellator has given “Fury” the main event spot at Bellator Dublin against Benson Henderson.

“I’m fighting Benson Henderson, September 27 main event in Dublin, Ireland,” Jury said. “They are giving me a main event fight right off tops, someone great like Benson. So I’m looking to make a splash and looking to make a splash real quick.”

Jury is 17-4 as a pro and coming off of two losses to Andre Fili and Chad Mendes. During his UFC run, he beat the likes of Diego Sanchez, Takanori Gomi, Michael Johnson, and Ramsey Nijem among others.

Henderson, meanwhile, is 27-8 as a pro and riding a three-fight winning streak. There, the former UFC champ beat Roger Huerta, Saad Awad, and most recently, Adam Piccolotti.

Bellator Dublin goes down on September 27 and was originally supposed to see James Gallagher main event the card. If that fight is off or now the co-main event is to be seen. But, the card also sees the return of Michael Page.