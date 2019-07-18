Myles Jury Signs Multifight Deal With Bellator MMA

Myles Jury is headed to the Bellator cage.

The seven-year UFC veteran has signed a multifight deal with Bellator MMA according to a report from ESPN.com today. Jury is expected to debut for the promotion later this year.

‘Fury’ was once one of the lightweight division’s top rising stars. He was last seen losing a decision to Andre Fili at February’s UFC Phoenix. The loss was preceded by a TKO at the hands of former title contender Chad Mendes last July.

Jury was 15-0 heading into a January 2015 fight with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. He lost an uninspired decision and moved down to featherweight later that year. Jury was submitted by Charles Oliveria in his 145-pound debut. That loss carries little shame, however, as “Do Bronx” has the most submission wins in UFC history. Jury still holds wins over Takanori Gomi, Diego Sanchez, and Michael Johnson in his UFC run.

He won two fights over Mike De La Torre and Rick Glenn at featherweight before his aforementioned two-fight skid.

Jury will reportedly move back up to lightweight in his Bellator debut.