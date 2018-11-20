Tenshin Nasukawa: I Will Absolutely Knock Floyd Mayweather Out

Tenshin Nasukawa believes he will put Floyd Mayweather to sleep on New Year’s eve.

On Dec. 31, Nasukawa will clash with Mayweather inside the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The bout will be featured on the RIZIN 14 card. It’ll be an exhibition bout with no kicks allowed.

Tenshin Nasukawa Insists He Will Fight To Finish

Nasukawa doesn’t appear to be taking the “exhibition” aspect of the fight as a sign to ease up. Following his quick finish over Taiki Naito at RISE 129, Nasukawa made it clear that he plans to knock “Money” out (via Karaev Fan):

Tenshin's been a roll since his fight Post fight speech "As you all probably know, on NYE I will be fighting Mayweather. I am going back to practice tomorrow until NYE to be able to definitely KO him. I will absolutely knock him out" — "Money… might be alright?" Karaev Fan (@Karaev_Fan) November 17, 2018

“As you all probably know, on NYE I will be fighting Mayweather. I am going back to practice tomorrow until NYE to be able to definitely KO him. I will absolutely knock him out.”

At first, there was miscommunication between Mayweather and RIZIN. Mayweather claims he initially agreed to an exhibition bout with Nasukawa in front of a small group of wealthy individuals rather than the New Year’s eve show. Those issues were sorted out and the fight is indeed on.

Mayweather is a future boxing Hall of Famer. He’s beaten elite talent over the years such as Shane Mosley, Oscar De La Hoya, Canelo Alvarez, Miguel Cotto, Manny Pacquiao, and many more. Many were confused when it was announced that he’d be facing Nasukawa as Mayweather is used to fighting for big money in Las Vegas. Time will tell what transpires and whether or not it’ll pay off for Mayweather and RIZIN.

Do you think Tenshin Nasukawa has a chance against Floyd Mayweather without the ability to kick?