Nate Diaz Avoids Arrest After Alleged Brawl With Clay Guida

Nate Diaz is out of hot water due to his alleged actions that went towards fellow UFC star Clay Guida.

Just last May, Diaz and members of his crew got into with Guida and Tyler Diamond that led to a scuffle. At the time, manager John Fosco issued a statement that stated the incident saw Guida being shoved from behind and as a result, his lip was split open once he hit a guardrail while Diamond was also hit with the Stockton slap.

Once the incident happened, Guida decided that he was going to press charges against Diaz. However, it was revealed on Friday that those plans have changed as MMAJunkie is reporting that after some time to think about, Guida made the decision to not take legal action.

This has led to the investigation to come to a halt. As of this writing, Guida’s decision to not take legal action was not specified



“The case was assigned to detectives, who took statements from the involved parties while trying to determine probable cause for an arrest warrant. But with Guida declining to prosecute, the criminal investigation is concluded.”

Now, Diaz can put his entire focus on his next fight under the UFC banner. Diaz is set to meet Dustin Poirier in a lightweight showdown at the upcoming UFC 230 pay-per-view event. Shortly after this fight was made, it appears to be issues with making this fight happen as, after the UFC 25 Anniversary press conference, Diaz went on record by stating that he’s not sure if he will fight at this event.



The issue that he had was with ending of the conference with the announcement of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov fighting Conor McGregor at the upcoming UFC 229 event.

The UFC 230 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, November 3, 2018 at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York City. The main card is slated to air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.