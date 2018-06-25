Nate Diaz Involved in Brawl at Grappling Event in California (Video)

Nate Diaz was caught on camera getting involved in a brawl at a grappling event in California over the weekend.

Nate Diaz can’t stay away from fighting even if he’s not getting paid for it.

The veteran UFC contender, who last fought inside the Octagon in August 2016, has been involved in his second out of the cage brawl in just the past two months.

The most recent incident took place at the Fight to Win Pro 77 card in Sacramento where Diaz was attending to watch some of his students compete in the all grappling event.

What started the brawl in the crowd is unknown but Diaz was captured on video (obtained by TMZ) that shows him throwing at least one punch during the melee that broke out.

From the look of things, Diaz wasn’t the aggressor or the main culprit involved in the incident but it definitely looks like he got involved by throwing that punch at somebody in the audience.

According to the report, Diaz wasn’t arrested nor did the police get involved after the brawl started. Diaz reportedly left the event after the incident occurred.

Diaz has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons lately after he was involved in another fracas back in May at a Combates America event, also in California.

On that night, Diaz allegedly got involved in an altercation with fellow UFC fighter Clay Guida before reportedly taking a swing at “Ultimate Fighter” 27 contestant Tyler Diamond. Diaz wasn’t arrested or charged with anything during that incident either.

While Diaz has obviously been busy outside the cage with these two incidents inside the past two months, he’s also been teasing his return to the Octagon. Diaz had previously stated he was looking to return to action by May but no fight has ever been booked.

There were rumors of a potential matchup against Georges St-Pierre but then both fighters denied interest in the fight.

What are your thoughts on Nate Diaz getting into a second incident outside the cage inside of the past two months?