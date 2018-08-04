Nate Diaz Calls Conor McGregor & Khabib His “Little B*tches”

It didn’t take long for Nate Diaz to sound off.

Diaz appeared at the UFC 25th Anniversary press conference in Los Angeles. There, the UFC made Diaz’s bout with Dustin Poirier official. Diaz appeared to the presser late, but he later told fans outside of the presser that his tardiness was the UFC’s fault.

It’s said that Diaz stormed out of the presser when Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor was announced for UFC 229. Diaz will meet Poirier in the co-main event of UFC 230 in New York City. The event doesn’t have a headliner. After the presser, Diaz put up the following tweet:

I’m not fighting on that show fuk the @ufc — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 3, 2018

Poirier followed that up with a humorous tweet of his own:

I ain't fighting on that show either F the ufc — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) August 3, 2018

The only difference is, Diaz isn’t laughing. The Stockton native clearly beats to his own drum and has had issues with the UFC in the past. Diaz hasn’t fought since his Aug. 2016 rematch against Conor McGregor. Diaz claims a lawsuit kept him out of action for so long, but no one knew about it.

Nate Diaz Calls McGregor & Khabib His “Little B*tches:”

Naturally, TMZ Sports caught up with Diaz outside of the presser venue and asked him what the deal was. Diaz blasted McGregor and Nurmagomedov (via MMAMania.com):

“I whipped ones’ ass, and I slapped the f*** out of the other one. so they’re both my little b*tches. That’s who I got. F***, Right in his face, he didn’t do sh*t. Scared for his life, him and all his Russian friends. From a third-world country? I’m from Stockton. He got his ass slapped, blap, didn’t do sh*t. All their eyes lit up. They’re all p*ssies.”

Do you think there’s any chance that Nate Diaz will meet the winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor?