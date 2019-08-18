Nate Diaz Calls Out Jorge Masvidal Following UFC 241 Win

Nate Diaz emerged victorious at UFC 241 and he’s targeting Jorge Masvidal next.

In the co-main event of UFC 241, Diaz shared the Octagon with Anthony Pettis. The action took place inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Despite being away from the Octagon since Aug. 2016, Diaz proved he’s still at the top of the heap. He utilized his grappling and striking to outwork Pettis on his way to a unanimous decision win.

Nate Diaz Wants Jorge Masvidal Next

After his victory over Pettis, Diaz told UFC color commentator Joe Rogan that he’d like to go one-on-one with Masvidal next.

"I want to defend my title against Jorge. He's a gangster, but he ain't no West Coast gangster."@NateDiaz209, welcome back! #UFC241 pic.twitter.com/Y5DdHcnwzO — UFC (@ufc) August 18, 2019

“The reason I was off is cause everybody sucked. There was nobody to fight. But with this belt I wanna defend it against, Jorge Masvidal had a good last fight. All respect to the man, but there ain’t no gangstas in this game anymore. There ain’t nobody who done it right but me and him. So I know my man’s a gangsta, but he ain’t no west coast gangsta.”

Masvidal is coming off a record-setting knockout victory over Ben Askren. “Gamebred” slept “Funky” in just five seconds with a flying knee. Masvidal was in attendance for UFC 241 and he appeared to be happy with Diaz’s callout.

