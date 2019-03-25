Nate Diaz Calls Out Khabib Nurmagomedov, Trashes Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier

Nate Diaz took to Instagram on Monday to take aim at three of the top fighters in the lightweight division including a call out to current champion Khabib Nurmagomedov

Nate Diaz is never afraid to pick a fight.

On Monday, the former UFC title contender took aim at three of the top lightweight fighters in the world with shots fired at current champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

This latest response seems somewhat unprovoked outside of McGregor saying recently that he owed Diaz a third fight after they split their first two bouts together in the UFC.

It’s unclear why Diaz decided to take aim at Nurmagomedov but that has been a long simmering feud that goes back several years, In fact, Diaz and Nurmagomedov got into a physical altercation at a World Series of Fighting event, which is exactly what he referenced in this latest post.

“Khabib’s hiding scared cause a I slapped the s—t out of him. Conor already got his ass beat twice. Where the f—k you at Khabib?

“PS Poirier is a pussy.”

The last mention in his vitriolic social media post was towards Poirier, who he was supposed to face last November until the fight fell apart just weeks before the event took place.

Obviously, Diaz’s latest call out doesn’t mean that he’s coming back to the UFC any time soon.

UFC president Dana White said as recently as last week that he’s offered Diaz several fights but still hasn’t found one opportunity in particular that will get him back into the cage again.

Diaz last fought in 2016 when he fell to McGregor via majority decision in their rematch at UFC 202 in Las Vegas.