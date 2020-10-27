Nate Diaz Claims Khabib Nurmagomedov Is Not Undefeated

Nate Diaz posted a very simple Tweet recently that appears to dispute Khabib Nurmagomedov’s official MMA record. Khabib recently announced his retirement from the sport after improving his record to a perfect 29-0.

29 and 1 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) October 25, 2020

Some are saying Diaz’s Tweet is in reference to the scuffle the Diaz brothers had with Khabib at a World Series of Fighting event in 2015.

None of these guys know jiu jitsu Poirier

Gaethje

McGregor

I ain’t eating this shit up like yallllll 👊🏼 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) October 25, 2020

Whitebelt — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) October 24, 2020

Nate Diaz On WSOF Scuffle With Khabib Nurmagomedov

Diaz was asked about the confrontation between him and Khabib from the WSOF event during an interview with Ariel Helwani last year.

“When I ran into him and his team at the World Series, I was standing there watching Jake, my friend, fight. And they took a group picture with me behind them, just to laugh at me, make fun of me,” Diaz said.

“[Khabib] is like, ‘Ah, come on, man’ and they’re all laughing, 12 Russian dudes. I slapped him in his face for making fun of me and I’m like, ‘What?’ And he didn’t do nothing.”

“I was outside furious,” Diaz continued to say of the incident. “So I waited for him to come out there and I went to get him again and he ran off.”

When asked about fighting Khabib at the UFC 244 presser, Diaz expressed that he “already beat him”.

“Didn’t I already try to fight him? They asked me who I wanted to fight. I said Khabib. They said no. I said I’d fight Pettis, then Masvidal for the BMF belt, Diaz continued.