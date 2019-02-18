Nate Diaz Crashes Dana White’s Post-UFC Phoenix Interview: “We’re Coming” (Video)

UFC President Dana White spoke to Megan Olivi after last night’s (Sun. February 17, 2019) UFC Phoenix event. During his interview, Nate Diaz came up to greet White. Olivi asked Nate if we can expect to see him back inside the Octagon soon. Diaz responded with, “we’re coming.” Immediately after Diaz left, White was asked if he thinks Diaz is close to a return.

He hilariously responded with a firm “No.” Check it out here:

Diaz was in Phoenix to corner Kron Gracie in his UFC debut. Gracie defeated Alex Caceres in the first round via rear-naked choke. As for Diaz, he hasn’t fought since August of 2016. He was defeated via Majority Decision by Conor McGregor in their highly-anticipated rematch. He was briefly scheduled to return against Dustin Poirier in the co-main event of UFC 230 from Madison Square Garden.

However, an injury to Poirier forced the fight to be called off. Diaz was also removed from the card, and his Octagon return is in just as much question as his brother’s, who recently alluded to being done fighting. There are plenty of exciting fights for both Diaz brothers should they decide to return to the cage. Hopefully they can come to terms with the UFC to return soon.

Do you think Nate Diaz will be returning to the Octagon anytime soon?