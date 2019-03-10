Donald Cerrone Says He Spoke To Nate Diaz On Potential Rematch

If Donald Cerrone is to be believed, then he had a brief talk with Nate Diaz regarding a potential rematch.

Cerrone vs. Conor McGregor looked to be a possibility. “Cowboy” called out McGregor respectfully after his UFC on ESPN+ 1 victory over Alex Hernandez. McGregor responded favorably, saying he’d fight Cerrone. UFC president Dana White was also on board with the idea, that is until recently. White revealed that the UFC is now looking at other options for Cerrone’s next opponent and Joe Rogan claimed a deal couldn’t be made as the bout would’ve been a co-main event. Cerrone backed Rogan’s claim.

Donald Cerrone vs. Nate Diaz 2?

Cerrone and Diaz were in attendance for UFC 235 earlier this month. Cerrone told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto that he had a brief conversation with Diaz:

Exchange at UFC 235 last weekend, per Cowboy Cerrone. Cowboy: Nate, when you fighting again? Diaz: It's not me. UFC doing it. Cowboy: Well, just so you know, I'll fight you. Diaz: S—. We'll do it at 185. I'm done cutting weight. Cowboy: Okay. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) March 10, 2019

Diaz holds a win over “Cowboy.” The two clashed back in Dec. 2011. Diaz ended up taking home a unanimous decision victory. It was a big win for Diaz as Cerrone was on a six-fight winning streak. Time will tell if these two end up sharing the Octagon again.

Diaz hasn’t competed since Aug. 2016. He has been holding out for a third bout with Conor McGregor. While Diaz was scheduled to take on Dustin Poirier back in Nov. 2018, Poirier went down with an injury.

Would you like to see Donald Cerrone vs. Nate Diaz 2?