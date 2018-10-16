Nate Diaz & Dustin Poirier Trade Barbs Following Bout Cancellation

Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier trade barbs on social media after their bout has been canceled.

Fight fans were anticipating the lightweight clash between Diaz and Poirier. The bout was scheduled to take place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. The bout would’ve served as UFC 230’s co-main event. Poirier was forced to pull out of the bout due to a hip injury.

Nate Diaz & Dustin Poirier Engage In War Of Words

After Poirier spoke to media members to explain his injury, Diaz took to Twitter and had the following to say:

“If u can’t make it to war u lose the war U ain’t bout this life…”

It didn’t take long for “The Diamond” to fire back at Diaz:

“If anyone knows about losing the war it’s you… you’ve lost half of them that you been in.”

Diaz hasn’t been seen in action since Aug. 2016. He dropped a majority decision to Conor McGregor. Since that fight, Diaz has been holding out hope for a trilogy fight with the “Notorious” one. Diaz said he’ll wait for the Nevada State Athletic Commission’s ruling on Khabib Nurmagomedov before making a return once news broke of Poirier’s injury.

As for Poirier, he was hoping to capitalize off his TKO victory over Eddie Alvarez. “The Diamond” currently sits at the third spot on the official UFC lightweight rankings. Poirier has gone 4-0, 1 NC in his last five outings.

