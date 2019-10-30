Nate Diaz Explains Why He Spoke Up On UFC 244 Drug Testing Situation

Nate Diaz didn’t hold his tongue on his UFC 244 drug testing case and he has explained why.

Diaz’s main event bout with Jorge Masvidal appeared to be in jeopardy. The Stockton native issued a statement claiming that he was removed from the UFC 244 card due to elevated levels showing up in his system. Diaz even took issue with being told it was likely due to a tainted supplement. He does not eat meat and only takes natural food products. Diaz was cleared to compete after it was determined that he ingested a contaminated organic, vegan, plant-based daily multivitamin.

Nate Diaz Sounds Off On Speaking Up About Drug Test

Diaz has implied that he was told to keep the flag for SARM to himself while further testing was being done. During a UFC 244 media conference call, Diaz explained why that didn’t sit well with him (via MMAJunkie.com).

“I shouldn’t even get into details, but every time after a fight relationships change with the whole company,” Diaz said. “… They can’t have a real (expletive) like me owning the whole (shit), being the hardest, because too many people are going to hear it.

“I ain’t trying to bust anyone out, but I feel like they need some type of leverage over me to keep me from being the king of the whole (expletive). They have been the whole time. … I don’t feel like anybody’s ever been on my side in this (expletive).”

Diaz went on to say he had no issues airing out his grievances even if it put UFC 244 in jeopardy.

“I don’t care if it ruins your show,” Diaz said. “You ain’t ruining my whole legacy. All I believe in the whole game is that I’m all natural. If we were cavemen, I’d be the hardest caveman out there.”