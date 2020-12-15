Nate Diaz Fires Back At Jake Paul: ‘You Need Your Ass Beat For Free’

Nate Diaz has slammed YouTuber, Jake Paul over his recent comments.

Paul took to social media and issued a vulgar callout of Conor McGregor and slammed him for not signing the contract. It immediately gained the attention of the combat sports world including Diaz who called out the 23-year-old.

Jake Paul u need your ass beat for free u spoiled fuck u can’t really fight dumbshit your gonna end up with your ass whooped for real somewhere talking like that 👊🏼 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 15, 2020

Jake Paul, of course, became a massive star in the combat sports world after he knocked out Nate Robinson on the Tyson-Jones Jr. undercard. It was a brutal knockout and since then he has been calling out the likes of Conor McGregor, Dillon Danis, and Ben Askren. He is also 2-0 as a professional boxer.

Nate Diaz, meanwhile, hasn’t fought since he suffered a TKO doctor stoppage loss to Jorge Masvidal for the BMF belt at UFC 244. He has called for the rematch but that appears unlikely to happen at this point. When he will return to the Octagon is uncertain at this point, but perhaps he goes and boxed Jake Paul to try and shut him up.