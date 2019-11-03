Nate Diaz Goes Off On The Rock, Quickly Laughs It Off

Nate Diaz got caught in the moment and took aim at Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson before catching himself and laughing it off.

Diaz fell short in his bid to capture the BMF championship. He went one-on-one with Jorge Masvidal in the main event of UFC 244. The welterweight clash ended before the fourth round could begin. Masvidal won the bout via doctor’s stoppage after Diaz suffered deep cuts on his eyebrow and below his eye.

Diaz Blasts ‘The Rock’ Before Joking It Off

“The Rock” presented Masvidal with the BMF championship. Speaking to reporters during the UFC 244 post-fight press conference, Diaz took a dig at the Hollywood megastar (via RT Sport).

“F— him! I mean, The Rock’s cool. I like Ballers. But he picked the wrong side.” @NateDiaz209 never, ever change 😂 #UFC244 *NSFW* pic.twitter.com/UoBDeWg44u — UFC (@ufc) November 3, 2019

“He’s on that side, f*ck him,” Diaz said at the post-fight presser. “I’m on the West Coast side. Mike Tyson should have been here anyway. He’s the baddest man on the planet, right? He should have been the one over here (handing over the belt).”

Diaz went on to joke about how he was bashing “The Rock,” but made it clear that not even “The Great One” is safe from his wrath.

“I’m over here hurting on The Rock, huh? You guys caught me under a bad time. The Rock’s cool, I like The Rock, I like Ballers (the comedy-drama show), but he picked the wrong side, so he can get it too, he can get his ass whooped too, straight up,” Diaz added to laughter from the attendant media.