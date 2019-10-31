Nate Diaz: I’ll Never Have To Fight Again After UFC 244

Nate Diaz feels he could walk away from MMA competition for good right after UFC 244, but that doesn’t mean he will.

Diaz will collide with Jorge Masvidal this Saturday night (Nov. 2). The welterweight clash headlines UFC 244 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. It’ll be contested for the one-time-only BMF championship.

Nate Diaz Says His Fighting Future Depends On Treatment

Diaz spoke to reporters during a media day session in NYC. The Stockton native said that he doesn’t need the fight game after UFC 244 (via MMAJunkie.com).

“I’ll never have to fight again (after UFC 244),” Diaz said. “I didn’t have to fight a long time ago. But what am I going to do? I’ve got all kinds of other stuff going on, but … I don’t like not fighting.”

With that said, Diaz wants to be treated right if he’s expected to step back inside the Octagon in 2020 and beyond.

“I’ll take forever off, or I’ll get back to it if anybody comes correct,” Diaz said. “The only reason we’ve had problems in the past is because you better treat me like it’s supposed to be. I’ve been in this game forever doing my thing regardless of outcome. I’m coming back my next fight stronger, better anyways.”

The UFC 244 main event was thought to be in serious jeopardy when Diaz claimed he was removed from the card due to a drug test. It was quickly determined that Diaz ingested a tainted organic, vegan, plant-based daily multivitamin, causing him to be flagged for SARM. The fight will go on as scheduled and Diaz will not face any sanctions.