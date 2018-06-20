Nate Diaz Is Now Reportedly A Father

It looks like UFC star Nate Diaz is now a daddy – seriously.

The 33-year-old Stockton native and his longtime girlfriend, Misty Brown, welcomed a healthy baby girl into the world on June 6th in California. This is according to public birth records obtained by TMZ Sports that confirmed the news.

The couple have been dating since 2012 and are both from Stockton, California. Both of them have been posting pictures with one another dating back six years ago. TMZ notes that the baby girl is happy, healthy and both families are excited.

A call made by TMZ to Diaz’s camp on the matter was not returned as of this writing.

Diaz hasn’t fought inside the Octagon since his rematch with Conor McGregor in Las Vegas back in 2016. He lost the bout via Majority Decision after five hard fought rounds. It’s unknown if the birth of his child will impact the time of his return to the Octagon.