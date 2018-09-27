Nate Diaz Looking Shredded Ahead Of UFC 230 (Photo)

Nate Diaz looks ready for Dustin Poirier at UFC 230. Despite rumors the fight could be for a inaugural 165-pound title, Diaz and Poirier are booked for a lightweight contest. Diaz and Poirier are likely fighting for the next crack at the lightweight title. Just one month before they fight, Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov will fight for the 155-pound strap at UFC 229.

Diaz hasn’t fought since August of 2016. He suffered a Majority Decision loss to Conor McGregor in their rematch at UFC 202. Diaz is a longtime UFC veteran but earned his claim to fame during his rivalry with McGregor. The jiu-jitsu black belt submitted “The Notorious” back in March of 2016.

He handed the Irishman the first loss of his UFC career. Following his rematch loss to McGregor, Diaz has been on the sidelines for past two years. The Stockton native claims a lawsuit he has been dealing with has prevented him from fighting all this time. With all that behind him, Diaz is ready to get back to his fighting ways.

Diaz posted a photo on Instagram in the midst of his training camp for Poirier. The longtime lightweight is looking to be in excellent shape in the photo. Check it out here:

What do you think of Diaz’s physique heading into UFC 230?