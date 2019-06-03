Nate Diaz Not Interested in McGregor Trilogy

If you think Nate Diaz has been sitting around just waiting for Conor McGregor to make himself available for a trilogy fight, Nate Diaz is here to inform you that you were dead wrong. After all, why would Diaz want to fight a “loser?”: (Transcript via The Big Lead):

“I’m not interested in it at all,” Diaz said on The Ariel Helwani MMA Show on the prospect of a trilogy fight against McGregor. “I’m interested in winners. He lost his last fight and I won my last fight. You think I’m trying to fight someone who just got his ass beat all over the place? I’m a black belt in jiu-jitsu. That sh*t wouldn’t happen to me.”

In actual fact, Nate Diaz was defeated in his most recent fight almost three years ago in the rematch to Conor McGregor at UFC 202 via majority decision. The record books will agree with him on one thing, though, he does hold a victory over Conor McGregor, being the first man to hand defeat to McGregor in the UFC in a rear-naked choke submission victory at UFC 196.

But after the rematch, Nate Diaz went inactive, with the common perception being that he was holding out for another big payout that comes from McGregor bout. But any truthfulness to that quickly evaporated after McGregor’s latest loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229:

“Three years went by and then they start expecting me to start screaming for f***ing Conor as soon as he loses?” Diaz said. “Nah, dude, I won that last fight. I’ll fight Khabib. Then Khabib is playing like I have to win something to get to him. I’m like, ‘What are you talking about, dude? You have to win to get to me. I slapped you.’”

Do you believe Nate Diaz is truly no longer interested in a fight against Conor McGregor?