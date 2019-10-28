Nate Diaz Not Surprised Jorge Masvidal Was Happy With Callout

Nate Diaz believes Jorge Masvidal can relate to feeling overlooked, so he wasn’t taken aback when “Gamebred” expressed joy in his callout.

This Saturday night (Nov. 2), Diaz and Masvidal will collide for the one-time-only BMF championship. The welterweight clash serves as the main event of UFC 244. It’ll take place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Diaz Discusses Being Overlooked For Years

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani asked Diaz for his take on Masvidal’s positive reaction to his callout back in August. The Stockton native wasn’t surprised by it as he feels Masvidal shares in his past frustration of not being viewed as a top star by the UFC.

“I would be too because it’s acknowledgment,” Diaz said. “And nobody’s been acknowledging me when I did the dopest sh*t in the game. Like f*cking 10, 15 years ago I triangle choked Kurt Pellegrino and was like, “what?” after getting worked the first round. I’m like, that’s freestyle too.”

Diaz then ripped fighters who were getting a bigger push in the UFC with less fan-friendly fighting styles.

“I’ve done all kinds of cool sh*t,” Diaz continued. “I’ve done all kinds of good fights and ‘Fight of the Night’ over and over and over. ‘Submission of the Night’ over and over and it gets underlooked when they start blowing somebody up. And then they’re acting like you’re not there. I’m like, ‘hold up, don’t be big leaguing me. You ain’t in no position to be big leaguing nobody because your fights are all wack anyway.’ All the guys that are contenders and championship fighters is cause they’re loopholing themselves into being in those positions. Run from the guy, run from the guy. Hold onto the guy. Anti-fight, ‘let’s get through this and win.’ And then afterwards they’re so juiced like they accomplished some big thing. I’m like, ‘dude congratulations, you’re a p*ssy.'”

