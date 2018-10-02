Nate Diaz On UFC 230 Fight: ‘I’m Not Excited At All’

Nate Diaz isn’t exactly jumping for joy ahead of UFC 230.

Diaz is scheduled to take on Dustin Poirier on Nov. 3 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. UFC 230 is still without a main event, but Diaz and Poirier have been campaigning for a 165-pound title bout to headline the card.

Nate Diaz Claims The UFC Doesn’t Want Dustin Poirier To Headline

Speaking to TMZ, Diaz claimed that the UFC isn’t high on making the fight at 165 pounds due to Poirier (via MMAJunkie.com):

“They don’t want Dustin Poirier to fight at (165 pounds). I’m like, ‘What the (expletive)?’ … Whoever wants it, come get it. If you guys are out there, spit it the (expletive) out. Let’s get a fight. They trying to have me headline for Madison Square Garden. They don’t got nobody else, but they don’t want Dustin to fight. So I’m down down for whatever they want. All comers, bring it the (expletive) on.”

Diaz went on to say that he isn’t excited about getting back inside the Octagon, but he’s ready to compete:

“I’m not excited at all. I’m stuck in this (expletive). That’s what it is.”

Diaz has not competed since Aug. 2016. He was hoping for a third bout with Conor McGregor, but he will need to get past Dustin Poirier first. Even if he does, there’s no guarantee that McGregor will reclaim the UFC lightweight title. This Saturday night (Oct. 6), McGregor will challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC lightweight championship.

UFC 230 will also feature a middleweight rematch between former champions Luke Rockhold and Chris Weidman. Jacare Souza will meet David Branch. Israel Adesanya and Derek Brunson will collide in a grudge match. MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC 230, so be sure to stick with us.

Would you rather see Nate Diaz vs. Conor McGregor III, or Diaz vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov?