In a shocking late Thursday night announcement, Nate Diaz is reported to be making his Octagon return at UFC 230 in New York City against Louisiana hot lightweight contender Dustin Poirier in what is sure to a barnburner of a throwdown in the Big Apple. MMA News’s Damon Martin confirmed the initial report by the LA Times.

Dustin Poirier is just coming off a TKO over Eddie Alvarez at UFC on Fox 30, making it four straight wins for Poirier, and a stunning eight out of his last nine. After the win over Alvarez, Poirier seemed locked in on only one goal: the UFC lightweight championship:

“They already know what I’m going to say,” Poirier said at the UFC on Fox 30 Post-Fight press conference when asked if the UFC offers him a new fight. “If it’s not a title fight, I’m not answering the phone.”

Well, even with an unanswered phone, money still finds a way to talk, as Poirier’s tone swiftly changed after reportedly being offered a co-main event slot against Nate Diaz, who a very large portion of the MMA community believe to be a big-money fight for any opponent following his two classic duels against “The Notorious” Conor McGregor. This will be Nate Diaz’s much anticipated return to the Octagon, with his most recent bout being one of the aforementioned classics against McGregor, which took place at UFC 202, the highest grossing UFC pay per view of all time. Rumors have begun that the fight could be officially announced as soon as today’s (August 3rd) UFC 25th Anniversary Press Conference.

What do you think of this fight? Is Dustin Poirier the right man for Nate Diaz to return against?