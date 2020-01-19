Nate Diaz Reacts To Conor McGregor’s Win Over Donald Cerrone

Nate Diaz doesn’t appear to be impressed by Conor McGregor’s latest performance.
In the main event of UFC 246, McGregor went one-on-one with Donald Cerrone. The “Notorious” one was in search of his first victory since Nov. 2016. He accomplished his mission in spectacular fashion.
McGregor scored a first-round TKO victory. It only took “Mystic Mac” 40 seconds to dispatch of “Cowboy.” This is the second-fastest win in McGregor’s UFC run.
An old foe of McGregor’s took to Twitter to make it clear that he isn’t exactly blown away.
“Weak as f*ck”
“This sh*ts all fake.”
He even managed to take a dig at Jorge Masvidal’s fight night attire. “Gamebred” was in attendance for UFC 246.
“And why the f*ck u in a robe? Smh.”
Diaz and McGregor are 1-1 against one another. Back in March 2016, Diaz earned a second-round submission victory over the “Notorious” one. McGregor got his revenge in August later that year, scoring a majority decision win.
Back in Nov. 2019, Diaz took on Masvidal for the one-time-only BMF championship. The Stockton native was stopped via TKO thanks to a doctor’s stoppage.
What do you make of Nate Diaz’s verbal jab at Conor McGregor’s UFC 246 victory?
its called jelly
NATE DUMBAZ GOT OWNED BY JORGE AND HE IS TALKING CRAP? TYPICAL DUMBAZZZZZZZZZZZZ BRO’S STUPID TALK!!!! GO AWAY DOPEAZZZZZZ!!!