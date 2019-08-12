Nate Diaz Refers To Anthony Pettis As ‘The Wheaties Box Dude’

Nate Diaz doesn’t appreciate Anthony Pettis “big leaguing” him.

Diaz and Pettis are set to collide this Saturday night (Aug. 17). The welterweight bout will serve as UFC 241’s co-main event. Headlining the card will be a heavyweight title rematch between champion Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic.

Nate Diaz Speaks On Issue With Anthony Pettis

Pettis has made it clear that he isn’t chummy with Diaz. Back in May, Pettis explained his beef with Diaz to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani.

“I coached against Gilbert Melendez the whole Ultimate Fighter season, not one word. Didn’t say anything and then when the camera’s around he has something to say. It’s time to back it up. Everything he’s been talking, all the stuff he’s been saying and then all the drama he’s been trying to cause with the UFC vets, I’m like, ‘alright let’s settle it now.’ I’m excited for this fight, 100 percent motivated. I wanna knock this guy out.”

In a new video preview released by the UFC, Diaz talked about his own problems with Pettis (via BJPenn.com).

“I wasn’t happy about the stuff that was going on with him,” Nate Diaz explained. “I saw him come in and then before you know it, I turn around for a second and he is on the cover of a Wheaties box and I was like ‘hold up’. Now I’m fighting the Wheaties box dude.”

Diaz went on to say that Pettis acted as if he was too good to fight him when he held UFC gold.

“I was like trying to get a fight win him and [he] was like big leaguing me. And then he comes walking my way all cool, Wheaties box guy. We should have fought a long time ago, but here we are now and I think it is all about to go down!”