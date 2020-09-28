Nate Diaz Releases Video Hyping 2021 Return

Nate Diaz has released a video that appears to be hyping up a potential return to the cage in 2021. Diaz posted the below video to Instagram which features highlights of some of his fights and concludes with the words “2021” on the screen.

The title of the video “Round 4” may indicate he’d like to run it back with Jorge Masvidal. Diaz vs Masvidal was stopped after the 3rd round at UFC 244 when doctors ruled Diaz could no longer continue.

The video can be viewed below:

Nate Diaz Returning In 2021?

Diaz last fought in November at UFC 244. His fight with Jorge Masvidal was stopped at the end of the 3rd round via doctor stoppage. The fight was for the unofficial BMF title.

Prior to facing Masvidal at UFC 244, Diaz defeated Anthony Pettis at UFC 241 that August. It was his first fight since his back-to-back clashes with Conor McGregor at UFC 196 and UFC 202.

The 35-year-old from Stockton, CA holds a career record of 20 wins and 12 losses. 5 of his wins have come via knockouts, 11 via submission, and 4 via decision. Diaz has been finished 3 times in his career. His only ever submission loss cam via Hermes Franca at WEC 24. Josh Thomson handed him his first TKO loss in 2013 and Jorge Masvidal scored a TKO victory over him in November via doctor stoppage.