Nate Diaz responds to Bruce Buffer’s comments in the most Nate Diaz way.

The “Voice of the Octagon” recently criticized Diaz for complaining about how the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) treats him. Buffer said he heard Diaz made at least $7 million for his rematch with Conor McGregor back in Aug. 2016. He went as far as to say Diaz should bow down to UFC president Dana White and the promotion’s owners.

Nate Diaz Responds to Bruce Buffer: ‘Get Off The UFC’s Nuts’

Diaz caught wind of Buffer’s comments and naturally he wasn’t amused. The Stockton native took to Twitter to deliver the verbal Stockton slap:

Bruce Buffer wtf get off the Ufc nuts your bowing down right now tellling me to bow down? fuck that u keep bowing down.

I Bow down to no one ever

for alll the money n the world… — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 27, 2018

Diaz recently expressed dismay in the UFC over their 25th Anniversary press conference. The 11th ranked UFC lightweight claimed the promotion brought him to the presser late. He also said the UFC needed to “get their sh*t together” after storming out of the conference once Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor was announced for UFC 229 on Oct. 6.

At the moment, Diaz is scheduled to take on Dustin Poirier in the co-main event of UFC 230. That event will be held inside Madison Square Garden in New York City on Nov. 3. Diaz said “f*ck the UFC” on social media and claimed he wouldn’t be fighting on the card. Poirier isn’t worried.

Who do you side with here, Nate Diaz or Bruce Buffer?