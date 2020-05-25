Nate Diaz Responds To Conor McGregor’s GOAT List

Nate Diaz is aware of Conor McGregor’s all-time pound-for-pound list and he decided to chime in.

McGregor stirred up controversy on social media with his GOAT list. McGregor considered himself to be at least the second greatest MMA fighter of all time with a strong argument for the number one spot alongside Anderson Silva. McGregor expressed his belief that his title wins at featherweight and lightweight outweigh the accomplishments of Georges St-Pierre and Jon Jones despite not having a single championship defense.

Nate Diaz Fires Back At Conor McGregor Over GOAT List

Diaz, who had two memorable bouts with McGregor, hopped on his Twitter account to offer a response to the “Notorious” one.

Smoked the #1 p4p and double champ

know the real 🐐 when you see him

And don’t for get I did it better and quicker than anyone else on the ground and sent him down with punches quicker than Mayweather did so fuck alll y’all rankings and know a real goat when you see me pic.twitter.com/wHmDqVERmf — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) May 23, 2020

P4p the baddest motherfucker here fuck all y’all 👊🏼🖕🏼👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/TdA8qPPTc1 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) May 23, 2020

Diaz submitted McGregor in their first encounter back in March 2016. The two had a rematch in August of that same year. In the second clash, McGregor scored the majority decision victory. It has been hailed by many as one of the greatest fights in MMA history.

Nov. 2019 was the last time Diaz was seen in action. He took on Jorge Masvidal for the one-time-only BMF championship. Diaz lost the bout via doctor’s stoppage.

As for McGregor, he returned to action in Jan. 2020. The “Notorious” one stopped Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone via TKO. The bout only lasted 40 seconds.