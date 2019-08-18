Nate Diaz Reveals Why He Called Out Jorge Masvidal After UFC 241 Win

Nate Diaz feels calling out Jorge Masvidal was the right move.

Diaz return to action for the first time since Aug. 2016 last night (Aug. 17). He shared the Octagon with Anthony Pettis. Diaz used his grappling in the first round to threaten a rear-naked choke. He then took over with his boxing and Pettis had no answer. Diaz emerged victorious via unanimous decision.

Diaz Explains Calling Out Masvidal

After the win, Diaz respectfully called out Masvidal, who was in attendance and appeared to be happy with the callout. During the post-fight press conference, Diaz explained why he’s now targeting “Gamebred” (via MMAFighting.com).

“You’ve got to recognize who is the best and who the best in the game is…and it’s not who they’re saying it is…it’s who I’m saying it is,” Diaz told the gathered media.

“It’s the guys that have been in here forever and who are still on top of the game. Pettis just knocked out Thompson who was just fighting for the 170 title a whole bunch of times. He fought Pettis and Pettis knocked his ass out real quick. Who’s the real baddest in the 170 division? They were trying to pump up dude [Ben Askren] and then Masvidal goes in there and knocks his ass out. I started fighting in 2004 I think…I think…and then he’s been around since then and maybe a little longer. He just did that and I just did that, so that’s the best fighter to me; the best martial artist that’s still on top of the game.”

Masvidal’s popularity has soared after a spectacular knockout victory over Ben Askren. “Gamebred” set a record for the fastest knockout in UFC history. His flying knee put “Funky” to sleep in five seconds.