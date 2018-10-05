Nate Diaz Rips Khabib, Says He Fights Like A ‘Scared Little B*tch’

Nate Diaz rips Khabib Nurmagomedov for his fighting style.

Diaz is gearing up for his Nov. 3 showdown with Dustin Poirier, but you can be sure he’ll keep an eye on this Saturday night’s (Oct. 6) lightweight title bout. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 155-pound title holder Nurmagomedov will defend his gold against Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 229. Diaz has a history with McGregor and he isn’t fond of Nurmagomedov either.

Nate Diaz Blasts Khabib Nurmagomedov

Diaz certainly doesn’t mince words and his latest comments are no exception. Speaking to TMZ, Diaz expressed his discontent with the way Nurmagomedov fights (via BJPenn.com):

“I ain’t pulling for nobody. Double knockout as far as I’m concerned. But let’s get something. Let’s get a fight. No b*tch-ass hold on for your life, ‘I work so hard’… That boy [Nurmagomedov] ain’t fought nobody. He went and grabbed on for his life against everybody. He fights like a scared little b*tch. I’m going for the fighters in this one. I’m not going for anyone, but as far as fighting style, I go for the fighters usually.”

Nurmagomedov vs. McGregor is expected to break pay-per-view records for the UFC. The promotion’s president Dana White said that the PPV trends went from 2.5 million to three million buys. Of course McGregor is the biggest star in MMA history, but his feud with Nurmagomedov certainly played no small part in these trends.

