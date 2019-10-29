Nate Diaz Says USADA Drug Testing Ordeal Was ‘Bullsh*t’

Nate Diaz wasn’t thrilled with being told he had elevated levels in his drug test and it was due to a contaminated supplement.

Diaz’s UFC 244 main event with Jorge Masvidal was in jeopardy when the Stockton native was flagged for SARM. Diaz issued a statement claiming he was removed from the card and didn’t buy into tainted supplements as a reason since he only takes natural food supplements and doesn’t eat meat. The contaminated supplement in question ended up being an organic, vegan, plant-based daily multivitamin. Diaz has been cleared to compete this Saturday night (Nov. 2).

Nate Diaz Discusses ‘Bullsh*t’ USADA Testing Ordeal

During the UFC 244 conference call, Diaz said he was none too pleased with the entire situation.

“I wasn’t happy about any of it actually,” Diaz told MMA Fighting on the UFC 244 media conference call. “I think it was all just a big old bunch of bullsh*t. I just wanted to not be a part of the big old f*cking secret. I think the thing about people on steroids— people on steroids don’t talk about steroids out loud. I’m like if we’re going to have to get down to the point, let’s get down to the point. I’m not going to hold a secret or figure it out afterwards.

“We need to get this out of the way because I’ve got sh*t I’ve got to put my mind on. If we’ve got to cancel the fight, that’s what we’re going to have to do, but let’s get that sh*t out the way because that’s whack. I thought was all made up and a bunch of bullst*it anyways. It’s behind so now we can move on.”

Do you think USADA has done more harm than good for the UFC in light of the Nate Diaz situation?