Nate Diaz Set To Return At UFC 241 Against Anthony Pettis

Nate Diaz is back and has agreed to a welterweight fight against Anthony Pettis at UFC 241 according to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani. Many fans thought Diaz would never return to the Octagon but that appears to not be the case.

Diaz last fought way back in 2016 in a decision loss to Conor McGregor at UFC 202. Since then, a common question from fans has been, when will Nate Diaz return? It was close to happening back in November as he signed to fight Dustin Poirier at UFC 230. But, the now interim champion withdrew due to an injury, leaving the future of Diaz in the air.

The 34-year-old also holds notable wins over the likes of McGregor, Donald Cerrone, Michael Johnson and Jim Miller among others.

Pettis, meanwhile, is coming off of a knockout win over Stephen Thompson back at UFC Nashville in his welterweight debut. “Showtime” is a former UFC lightweight champion, and interim featherweight title challenger.

The fight is expected to serve as the co-main event, which even UFC President Dana White sent out a tweet to announce the fight.

Diaz vs Pettis co main event August 17th at 170lbs. in Anaheim

UFC 241 is set to go down on August, 17 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The card will be headlined by a heavyweight title fight between Stipe Miocic rematching Daniel Cormier.