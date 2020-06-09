Nate Diaz Slams Kamaru Usman & Gilbert Burns Over UFC 251 Booking

Nate Diaz feels Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns got played by the UFC.

Earlier today (June 9), the UFC announced that Usman will be putting his welterweight gold on the line against teammate Burns. The bout is scheduled to take place on YAS Island in Abu Dhabi on July 11. Jorge Masvidal would’ve been next in line but negotiations broke down as “Gamebred” claimed he was only being offered half of what he made fighting Nate Diaz back in Nov. 2019.

Nate Diaz Rips Kamaru Usman & Gilbert Burns

Diaz took to his Twitter account and expressed his belief that the UFC ultimately won out with this matchup as he believes Burns took less money for a shot at Usman’s gold.

This isn’t a title fight pic.twitter.com/7GLJUJA45C — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) June 9, 2020

“This is what’s wrong with people claiming they’re fighters settling for less cause they know they’re not worth sh*t. You should’ve fought the next guy in line not the guy who would take less cause he’s told to. That’s why no one will remember you guys. This isn’t a title fight.”

UFC president Dana White has theorized that the cause of fighters such as Masvidal being disgruntled with pay has to do with the COVID-19 crisis. White feels it has nothing to do with the UFC’s business model. Masvidal has asked for his release if the UFC feels he isn’t worth it but White won’t budge.

Masvidal isn’t the only fighter at odds with the UFC over pay. UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones claims the promotion has been ripping him off for years. Things got ugly when Jones wanted a pay raise for a move to the heavyweight division. White claimed that Jones demanded Deontay Wilder type money, which falls in the $30 million range. Jones denies this claim. Things got heated enough to where Jones suggested vacating his 205-pound championship until he is given a satisfactory offer.