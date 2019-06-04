Nate Diaz Takes Credit For UFC’s CBD Sponsorship

Nate Diaz makes it clear that he feels he deserves credit for the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) sponsorship deal with Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis is a licensed cannabis producer based in Canada. Nate and his brother Nick have long been advocates of marijuana. In one of the most memorable moments at a UFC press conference, Diaz busted out a vape pen with CBD oil following UFC 202.

Nate Diaz Talks UFC’s CBD Sponsorship

During his appearance on ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show, Diaz said he should be thanked for the sponsorship deal (via Bloody Elbow):

“Did you see that CBD deal I got for the UFC? They got a huge deal. You’re welcome motherf—ers!”

Diaz went on joke about receiving a chunk of the $15 million deal:

“That’s cool, but can I get my points? [Laughs]. Who brought CBD to the table? Now everybody has got these CBD sponsorships. Now it’s in football, in basketball, and it’s legal. UFC is paid out. Everybody is in the cannabis movement now cause of yo boy. I appreciate the love from the UFC, for showing who started this gangster shit.”

Diaz is scheduled to take on Anthony Pettis at UFC 241 on Aug. 17. It’ll be Diaz’s first fight since Aug. 2016.