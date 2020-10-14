Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Nate Diaz Takes Shot At Conor McGregor & Dustin Poirier, Challenged By Chimaev

By Ian Carey
Nate Diaz
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Nate Diaz recently took a shot at both Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor on Twitter. Shortly after, the Stockton fighter was challenged by Khamzat Chimaev.

Here is what Diaz posted about Poirier and Conor on Twitter:

Conor and Diaz exchanged wins in back-to-back fights at UFC 196 and UFC 202. Diaz and Poirier were expected to face each other at UFC 230 but Poirier was forced to pull out due to injury. Diaz spoke with ESPN last year about how he considers Poirier pulling out of the fight as a victory.

“If me and you are supposed to meet for training tomorrow, for jiu-jitsu or boxing or MMA or whatever, we have an appointment. We’re going tomorrow at seven p.m. and we’re going to train,” Diaz said. “Me and you. And if you get a f*cking stomach ache or your tooth ache or your hair or any of that or something ain’t right or your girlfriend’s mad and you don’t make it to seven o’clock, you lost, dude. You can’t make it, you can’t cut it. Straight up, that’s a L.”

Diaz then sent out a Tweet indicated he’s looking at fighting at a catchweight of 165lbs when he returns.

Dustin Poirier responded to this Tweet by Diaz.

Diaz then Tweeted the following:

Rising welterweight/middleweight fighter Khamzat Chimaev then offered to fight Diaz in December.

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

UFC

Khabib: Tony Ferguson Is “Finished,” Should Fight Makhachev

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov does not believe Tony Ferguson will ever be the same fighter again after losing to Justin Gaethje...
Read more
UFC

Conor McGregor Confirms Why He Wants to Fight Dustin Poirier Next

Dustin Poirier has played detective for why Conor McGregor is suddenly interested in having a rematch against him, and McGregor has backed...
Read more
UFC

Khabib Explains Why He’ll Never Coach TUF Opposite Conor McGregor

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov considers the Conor McGregor chapter of his career completely closed, so giving Conor McGregor any grand attention...
Read more
MMA

UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje May Have Fans in Attendance

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) is exploring the possibility of having a live audience for UFC 254: Khabib vs....
Read more
UFC

Mike Perry Declines Darren Till’s ‘Weak A**’ Offer To Corner Him At UFC 255

Mike Perry won't be having Darren Till in his corner after all. When Perry fought and beat Mickey Gall...
Read more

Latest MMA News

MMA

Nate Diaz Takes Shot At Conor McGregor & Dustin Poirier, Challenged By Chimaev

Nate Diaz recently took a shot at both Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor on Twitter. Shortly after, the Stockton fighter was challenged...
Read more
UFC

Daniel Cormier Explains Why Khabib Will Retire Undefeated

Daniel Cormier believes that longtime training partner and reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is practically unbeatable and that his final MMA...
Read more
UFC

Marvin Vettori vs. Jacare Souza Reported for UFC 256

Some much-needed meat has been added to the bones of the UFC 256 lineup in December when middleweights Marvin Vettori and Jacare...
Read more
UFC

Khabib: Tony Ferguson Is “Finished,” Should Fight Makhachev

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov does not believe Tony Ferguson will ever be the same fighter again after losing to Justin Gaethje...
Read more
UFC

Michelle Waterson Only Interested In Contender Fights To Earn Title Shot

Michelle Waterson only wants to fight ahead of her after her win over Angela Hill. Waterson snapped her two-fight...
Read more
MMA

UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje May Have Fans in Attendance

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) is exploring the possibility of having a live audience for UFC 254: Khabib vs....
Read more
UFC

Artem Lobov Says Zubaira Tukhugov Should ‘Be Cut From The UFC,’ Still Hopes Fight Can Happen

Artem Lobov still wants to fight Zubaira Tukhugov after the UFC 229 incident. Lobov and Tukhugov have not gotten...
Read more
UFC

Mike Perry Declines Darren Till’s ‘Weak A**’ Offer To Corner Him At UFC 255

Mike Perry won't be having Darren Till in his corner after all. When Perry fought and beat Mickey Gall...
Read more
Bellator

Michael Page Claims Douglas Lima Is Ducking Him

Michael Page believes Bellator welterweight champion, Douglas Lima is ducking him. Following Page's decision win over Ross Houston at...
Read more
UFC

Israel Adesanya Believes ‘Homophobia’ Led To Overreactions Over UFC 253 Celebration

Israel Adesanya believes homophobia played a major role as to why so many people were angry over his UFC 253 celebration.
Read more
UFC

Conor McGregor Confirms Why He Wants to Fight Dustin Poirier Next

Dustin Poirier has played detective for why Conor McGregor is suddenly interested in having a rematch against him, and McGregor has backed...
Read more
UFC

Khabib Explains Why He’ll Never Coach TUF Opposite Conor McGregor

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov considers the Conor McGregor chapter of his career completely closed, so giving Conor McGregor any grand attention...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube