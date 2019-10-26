Nate Diaz To Dana White: ‘Clear My Name Or I Ain’t Doing Sh*t’

Nate Diaz is demanding his name be cleared in all the UFC 244 drug-testing hoopla.

Diaz revealed in a social media post that he’s off the UFC 244 card due to his drug test showing elevated levels. While Diaz was told it could be due to a tainted supplement, the Stockton native feels he’s being set up as he says he only takes natural food supplements and doesn’t eat meat.

Your all on steroids not me pic.twitter.com/ykrZmRIoPS — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) October 24, 2019

“I’m not gonna make it out to NYC for fight week next week because they say I tested with elevated levels that they say might be from some tainted supplements. I call false on that cause I only take Whole Food or natural food supplements. I don’t even eat meat. So until UFC, Usada or whoever is F*****G with me Fixes it, I won’t be competing. I’m not gonna play their game and try and hide it or keep quiet, as they suggested. I’m not gonna have my name as tainted as a cheater like these other motherf*****s who keep quiet until after the fight just so they can get paid. f****n cheaters.

“I don’t give a f**k about some money over my dignity and my legacy. I’m not playing along with this bulls**t. I’m not staying quiet and figuring it out after the fight. That’s cheating. So fight game I’ll see you when I see you. Sincerely, The releast baddest mother f****r in the game,” Diaz tweeted.

Nate Diaz Wants His Name Cleared

There is still hope for Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal to remain on the Nov. 2 card inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. However, Diaz took to Twitter and demanded that UFC president Dana White and co. clear his name in this fiasco.

“Clear my name or I ain’t doin sh*t.”

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani appeared on SportsCenter and revealed that Diaz has yet to be provisionally suspended by USADA.

“As of right this moment, the UFC 244 main event between Nathan Diaz and Jorge Masvidal is not off. It is not canceled and as of right this moment, Nathan Diaz is not provisionally suspended. So that means the fight, as of right this second, is still a go. But there is a drug test that did come up with some adverse findings.”