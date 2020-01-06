Nate Diaz Wants Credit For Putting Fight Game Back Into Gear

Nate Diaz believes he is the reason the fight game is interesting once again.

The Stockton native returned to the Octagon in August at UFC 241 for the first time since his back-to-back fights against Conor McGregor in 2016. There, he battled rival and former UFC lightweight champion, Anthony Pettis, where it was Diaz who got his hand raised by unanimous decision.

Diaz then called out Jorge Masvidal and made the BMF belt into a real thing where the President was in attendance and The Rock was going to present the belt to the winner. It was arguably the biggest event of the year and Diaz wants credit for everything he has done.

Don’t act like I didn’t kick this whole fight shit back in gear… — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 5, 2020

Nate Diaz said peace out to the fight game after his loss to Masvidal. So, whether or not he will fight again is unknown. But, a logical fight would be the trilogy against Conor McGregor. They are 1-1 and the two pay-per-views were some of the biggest the promotion has done. Or, he could have the Dustin Poirier fight as the two have trash-talked one another.

Regardless, Nate Diaz has options for his next fight if he wants it. But, all he wants is credit for making the fight game interesting again.